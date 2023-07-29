Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Shops

Seaview Shops for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

commercial property
425
hotels
233
manufacture buildings
46
Shop To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 55 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Th…
€ 95,538
Commercial in Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
Area 255 m²
For sale business of 255 sq.m in Athens. The property is for sale furnished
€ 328,410
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 800 m²
Commercial building for sale with an area of 800 sq.m. in the city of Thessaloniki. The buil…
€ 1,293,738
Commercial in Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
Area 125 m²
Offered for sale 4 commercial premises with a total area of 900 sq.m. in the resort town of …
€ 1,492,774
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 485 m²
In the western part of Thessaloniki, on the central street, a corner shop is sold, with an a…
€ 547,351
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a three-storey residential building with a total area of 250 sq.m. in the area of I…
€ 298,555
Commercial real estate in Korakies, Greece
Commercial real estate
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 13
Number of floors 1
For sale is a complex of 12 apartments in Chania, Crete. At the entrance, there is a recepti…
€ 597,110
Hotel 30 rooms in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€ 4,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 11000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€ 2,388,439
Commercial 1 room in Vilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vilia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Available for sale 2-storey building consists of 30 hotel rooms. Every room has a bathroom a…
€ 368,218
Office in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 410 m²
Floor -1
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 410 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
€ 452,808
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 900 sq.m. in the resort village of Olympic Rivier…
€ 796,146
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir