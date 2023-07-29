UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Shop
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Shops
Seaview Shops for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
commercial property
425
hotels
233
manufacture buildings
46
Shop
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 55 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Th…
€ 95,538
Recommend
Commercial
Greece, Greece
255 m²
For sale business of 255 sq.m in Athens. The property is for sale furnished
€ 328,410
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
Commercial building for sale with an area of 800 sq.m. in the city of Thessaloniki. The buil…
€ 1,293,738
Recommend
Commercial
Greece, Greece
125 m²
Offered for sale 4 commercial premises with a total area of 900 sq.m. in the resort town of …
€ 1,492,774
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
485 m²
In the western part of Thessaloniki, on the central street, a corner shop is sold, with an a…
€ 547,351
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
For sale a three-storey residential building with a total area of 250 sq.m. in the area of I…
€ 298,555
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Korakies, Greece
13
1
For sale is a complex of 12 apartments in Chania, Crete. At the entrance, there is a recepti…
€ 597,110
Recommend
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30
1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€ 4,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 11000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€ 2,388,439
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Vilia, Greece
1
1
Available for sale 2-storey building consists of 30 hotel rooms. Every room has a bathroom a…
€ 368,218
Recommend
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m²
-1
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 410 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
€ 452,808
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 900 sq.m. in the resort village of Olympic Rivier…
€ 796,146
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL