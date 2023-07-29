Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Shops

Mountain View Shops for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

commercial property
425
hotels
233
manufacture buildings
46
Shop To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Nea Chrani, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€ 169,181
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€ 1,400,000
Hotel in Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
Area 850 m²
The hotel is located on the island of Evia in the resort town of Caristos, in the village of…
€ 1,358,424
Commercial 1 room in Thrapsanon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thrapsanon, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a building in Arkalohori, Heraklion.The building consists of:- Basement of 170 sqm …
€ 447,832
Hotel 1 room in Agii Deka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Deka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
€ 480,000
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 780 m²
We offer for sale commercial real estate in the city of Heraklion in Crete. The building wit…
€ 547,351
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€ 109,470
Commercial 1 room in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Commercial property for sale in the center of Rethymnon on the coastal road. The property co…
€ 477,688
Commercial 1 room in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 350 sq.m in Thessaloniki
€ 796,146
Commercial 1 room in Nea Fokea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
€ 1,194,219
Hotel 8 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 8 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel with a resort village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has an ar…
€ 390,000
Commercial in Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
For sale business of 1200 square meters in central Greece. The property is for sale furnishe…
€ 796,146
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir