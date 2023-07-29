Mountain View Shops for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

UAE
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
No properties were found in this region.
Add a property
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Nea Chrani, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€ 169,181
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€ 1,400,000
Recommend
Hotel
Greece, Greece
850 m²
The hotel is located on the island of Evia in the resort town of Caristos, in the village of…
€ 1,358,424
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Thrapsanon, Greece
1
1
For sale a building in Arkalohori, Heraklion.The building consists of:- Basement of 170 sqm …
€ 447,832
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agii Deka, Greece
1
3
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
€ 480,000
Recommend
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
780 m²
We offer for sale commercial real estate in the city of Heraklion in Crete. The building wit…
€ 547,351
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€ 109,470
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1
1
Commercial property for sale in the center of Rethymnon on the coastal road. The property co…
€ 477,688
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Central Macedonia, Greece
1
350 m²
1
For sale business of 350 sq.m in Thessaloniki
€ 796,146
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Nea Fokea, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
€ 1,194,219
Recommend
Hotel 8 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
8
3
For sale hotel with a resort village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has an ar…
€ 390,000
Recommend
Commercial
Greece, Greece
1 200 m²
For sale business of 1200 square meters in central Greece. The property is for sale furnishe…
€ 796,146
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
