Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Kassandra
255
The Municipality of Sithonia
71
Kassandria
45
Polygyros
39
Nikiti
35
The municipality Nea Propontida
31
Municipality of Aristotle
26
Neos Marmaras
15
Ierissos
14
Nea Moudania
12
Sykia
9
Gerakini beach
3
43 properties total found
Hotel 1 room
Loutra, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
€ 350,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Metamorfosi, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are …
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 625 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€ 1,750,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Nikiti, Greece
15
1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for water…
€ 900,000
Recommend
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
15
1
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€ 950,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 2,300,000
Recommend
Investment 10 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
10
10
850 m²
3
This stunning plot of land with 180 olive trees is 12,000 meters of rolling manicured landsc…
€ 5,900,000
Recommend
Hotel 50 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
50
4
For sale a hotel of 2331 sq.m, on the peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel consists…
€ 1,600,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1
1
Offered for sale a hotel on the east coast of Chalkidiki, Kassandra. The total area of the h…
€ 5,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
14
2
For sale 2 buildings in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The first building of 450sq.m accommo…
€ 1,700,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
2
The complex of rented apartments is situated in a green area of about 6000 sq.m. and has a u…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
23
3
For sale a hotel of 600sq.m in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of 3 buildi…
€ 1,950,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
1
2
For sale a business property of 550 sq.m in the central part of the Kassandra peninsula, C…
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom
Portes, Greece
4
3
1
For sale business of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, …
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1
1
There is offered an office place of area 50 sq.m. in the area of Halkidiki for 80.000 euros.…
€ 80,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1
1
A business of area 100 sq.m. is offered for sale in the area of Halkidiki. The store consist…
€ 230,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Gerakini, Greece
1
1
For sale a 2-level building located opposite a famous 5-star hotel in the peninsula Sithonia…
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1
1
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
€ 525,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners will be l…
€ 250,000
Recommend
Hotel 30 rooms
Sykia, Greece
30
1
For sale a hotel of 1.780 sq.m situated in an adjacent plot of 8.382 sq.m,in the peninsula o…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel with area of 600 sq.m on the penincula Kassandra of Chalkidiki. Hotel consist…
€ 1,050,000
Recommend
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
32
16
1
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground …
€ 750,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Nautilus, Greece
1
2
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kassandria, Greece
1
1
For sale - Rooms for rent with total area of 900sq.m. to the Halkidiki Peninsula - Cassandra…
€ 380,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Ouranoupoli, Greece
1
3
For sale a hotel in Ouranoupoli, Chalkidiki-Athos region. The hotel consists of 22 rooms of …
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 9 rooms
Sarti, Greece
9
3
For sale a complex of apartments with an area of 250 sq.m. on the Sithonia peninsula. On the…
€ 450,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
3
There is offered for sale an hotel of 450 sq.m. area on the peninsula of Sithonia. The three…
€ 1,150,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1
1
For sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. in one of the most picturesque areas of the Sithonia peninsula…
€ 2,800,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Pyrgadikia, Greece
1
1
Property of 30.000 sq m for sale on the Athos Peninsula.The building includes a restaurant o…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1
1
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
€ 4,000,000
Recommend
