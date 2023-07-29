Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
255
The Municipality of Sithonia
71
Kassandria
45
Polygyros
39
Nikiti
35
The municipality Nea Propontida
31
Municipality of Aristotle
26
Neos Marmaras
15
43 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
€ 350,000
Hotel 1 room in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are …
€ 1,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 625 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€ 1,750,000
Commercial real estate in Nikiti, Greece
Commercial real estate
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for water…
€ 900,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€ 950,000
Hotel 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 2,300,000
Investment 10 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
This stunning plot of land with 180 olive trees is 12,000 meters of rolling manicured landsc…
€ 5,900,000
Hotel 50 rooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 50
Number of floors 4
For sale a hotel of 2331 sq.m, on the peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel consists…
€ 1,600,000
Hotel 1 room in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a hotel on the east coast of Chalkidiki, Kassandra. The total area of the h…
€ 5,500,000
Hotel 14 rooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 2
For sale 2 buildings in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The first building of 450sq.m accommo…
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
The complex of rented apartments is situated in a green area of about 6000 sq.m. and has a u…
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel of 600sq.m in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of 3 buildi…
€ 1,950,000
Hotel 1 room in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a business property of ​​550 sq.m in the central part of the Kassandra peninsula, C…
€ 1,000,000
Commercial 1 bedroom in Portes, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom
Portes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, …
€ 1,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is offered an office place of area 50 sq.m. in the area of Halkidiki for 80.000 euros.…
€ 80,000
Commercial 1 room in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A business of area 100 sq.m. is offered for sale in the area of Halkidiki. The store consist…
€ 230,000
Hotel 1 room in Gerakini, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a 2-level building located opposite a famous 5-star hotel in the peninsula Sithonia…
€ 1,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Fourka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
€ 525,000
Commercial 1 room in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners will be l…
€ 250,000
Hotel 30 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 1.780 sq.m situated in an adjacent plot of 8.382 sq.m,in the peninsula o…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel with area of 600 sq.m on the penincula Kassandra of Chalkidiki. Hotel consist…
€ 1,050,000
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 32
Bathrooms count 16
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground …
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 room in Nautilus, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
€ 700,000
Hotel 1 room in Kassandria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale - Rooms for rent with total area of 900sq.m. to the Halkidiki Peninsula - Cassandra…
€ 380,000
Hotel 1 room in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel in Ouranoupoli, Chalkidiki-Athos region. The hotel consists of 22 rooms of …
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 9 rooms in Sarti, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 3
For sale a complex of apartments with an area of 250 sq.m. on the Sithonia peninsula. On the…
€ 450,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
There is offered for sale an hotel of 450 sq.m. area on the peninsula of Sithonia. The three…
€ 1,150,000
Hotel 1 room in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. in one of the most picturesque areas of the Sithonia peninsula…
€ 2,800,000
Commercial 1 room in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Property of 30.000 sq m for sale on the Athos Peninsula.The building includes a restaurant o…
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
€ 4,000,000

