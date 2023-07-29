UAE
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Manufactures
Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Kassandra
Manufacture
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1
1
Location: Dafni neighborhood Metro station: Dafni (red line) For sale is a five-story reside…
€ 1,094,701
Recommend
Hotel 15 rooms
Malia, Greece
15
1
A hotel business is suggested for sale in the famous tourist destination of Malia, within Ch…
€ 550,000
Recommend
Commercial 3 rooms
Midea, Greece
3
2
142 m²
Property Code: 1722 - House FOR SALE in Midea Panaritis for €145.000 . This 142 sq. m. Hous…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
420 m²
Six apartments for sale in the picturesque, tourist village of the Athos Peninsula. Apartmen…
€ 746,387
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
ATTENTION OF THE DISCOUNT! New price of 750,000 euros from the initial 1.100,000 euros! Hote…
€ 746,387
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Koumbeli, Greece
1
1
For sale a commercial property in Crete, with an area of 135 sq.m. It is situated on the sev…
€ 288,603
Recommend
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
540 m²
For sale business with an area of 540 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of…
€ 995,183
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 470 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The hotel has one level.…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
450 m²
In an area called Cassiopi, a complex of four houses is put up for sale. The 1st house of 14…
€ 1,293,738
Recommend
Commercial
Greece, Greece
550 m²
For sale is a two-story building with 4 apartments, in the Pallini area in East Attica. The …
€ 537,399
Recommend
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
12
650 m²
-1
€ 3,483,140
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€ 1,343,497
Recommend
Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
commercial property
hotels
