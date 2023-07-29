Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
46
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Location: Dafni neighborhood Metro station: Dafni (red line) For sale is a five-story reside…
€ 1,094,701
Hotel 15 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
A hotel business is suggested for sale in the famous tourist destination of Malia, within Ch…
€ 550,000
Commercial 3 rooms in Midea, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Midea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Property Code: 1722 - House FOR SALE in Midea Panaritis for €145.000 . This 142 sq. m. Hous…
Price on request
Commercial in South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
Area 420 m²
Six apartments for sale in the picturesque, tourist village of the Athos Peninsula. Apartmen…
€ 746,387
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
ATTENTION OF THE DISCOUNT! New price of 750,000 euros from the initial 1.100,000 euros! Hote…
€ 746,387
Commercial 1 room in Koumbeli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property in Crete, with an area of 135 sq.m. It is situated on the sev…
€ 288,603
Commercial in South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
Area 540 m²
For sale business with an area of 540 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of…
€ 995,183
Hotel 1 room in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 470 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The hotel has one level.…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Area 450 m²
In an area called Cassiopi, a complex of four houses is put up for sale. The 1st house of 14…
€ 1,293,738
Commercial in Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
Area 550 m²
For sale is a two-story building with 4 apartments, in the Pallini area in East Attica. The …
€ 537,399
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 650 m²
Floor -1
€ 3,483,140
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€ 1,343,497

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

commercial property
hotels
