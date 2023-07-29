Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Real estate for investment

Pool Investment Properties for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 14 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 2
For sale in the island of Thassos 12 studios to let and one detached house of 53 sqm,in a 90…
€ 900,000
Commercial 1 room in Malakasa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Malakasa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 5000 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
€ 398,073
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 295 m²
Investment real estate for sale near the new airport in Castelli . The property consists of:…
€ 547,351
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 900 m²
An object working as a retail space near the central road of the city of Ceres is proposed f…
€ 1,293,738
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 580 m²
The office is located on the central highway in the Agia Paraskevi district of Athens, with …
€ 940,448
Commercial in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
This is a multi-storey commercial building in a 1,465.20 sq.m. corner plot in Tavros, Athens…
€ 1,841,088
Commercial real estate in Nikiti, Greece
Commercial real estate
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for water…
€ 895,664
Commercial 1 room in Alepou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Alepou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale, a three-storey building for business purposes on the island of Corfu. Each floor h…
€ 1,253,930
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 270 m²
For sale business with an area of 270 square meters.m in Lassiti Prefecture. The business co…
€ 497,591
Hotel 25 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 25
Area 1 250 m²
Property Code: 4-584 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €4.000.000. This 1250 sq. m.…
€ 3,847,154
Hotel 1 room in Dassia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€ 2,650,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale commercial space in the area of Petralona The store is located in …
€ 328,410
