No properties were found in this region.
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 14 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14
2
For sale in the island of Thassos 12 studios to let and one detached house of 53 sqm,in a 90…
€ 900,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Malakasa, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 5000 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
€ 398,073
Recommend
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
295 m²
Investment real estate for sale near the new airport in Castelli . The property consists of:…
€ 547,351
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
An object working as a retail space near the central road of the city of Ceres is proposed f…
€ 1,293,738
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
580 m²
The office is located on the central highway in the Agia Paraskevi district of Athens, with …
€ 940,448
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
This is a multi-storey commercial building in a 1,465.20 sq.m. corner plot in Tavros, Athens…
€ 1,841,088
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Nikiti, Greece
15
1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for water…
€ 895,664
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Alepou, Greece
1
1
For sale, a three-storey building for business purposes on the island of Corfu. Each floor h…
€ 1,253,930
Recommend
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
270 m²
For sale business with an area of 270 square meters.m in Lassiti Prefecture. The business co…
€ 497,591
Recommend
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
25
25
1 250 m²
Property Code: 4-584 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €4.000.000. This 1250 sq. m.…
€ 3,847,154
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€ 2,650,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
There is offered for sale commercial space in the area of Petralona The store is located in …
€ 328,410
Recommend
