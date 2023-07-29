UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Hotels
Pool Hotels for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Kassandra
140
The Municipality of Sithonia
54
Nikiti
27
Kassandria
21
Municipality of Aristotle
15
Polygyros
15
Neos Marmaras
11
Ierissos
7
The municipality Nea Propontida
7
Sykia
5
Show more
Show less
Hotel
Clear all
63 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
22
600 m²
-1
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
€ 3,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
11
710 m²
-1
Metamorfosi SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 11 Kitchen 11 Bathroom 12 WC Area: 710 m2, 2 Levels, Not Im…
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
24
1 667 m²
-1
For sale hotel with an area of 1400 square meters. M on a plot of 1200 sq.m in the center of…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
70
4 500 m²
-1
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
€ 8,000,000
Recommend
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
4 000 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 95 WC area: 4 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A …
€ 7,040,000
Recommend
Hotel 120 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
120
6 000 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 140 WC area: 6 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A…
€ 11,700,000
Recommend
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
1 890 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 65 WC area: 1890 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, A / C…
€ 3,750,000
Recommend
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
26
1 000 m²
-1
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
€ 4,500,000
Recommend
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
400 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 27 WC area: 400 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, view, code. HPS78, 1,400,000 €
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
26
1 250 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 26 WC area: 1250 m2, 4 levels, invalid, parking, code. HPS80, 4,000,000 €
€ 4,300,000
Recommend
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
18
521 m²
-1
The hotel was built in 2000 on a private property and consists of a building with a total li…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
500 m²
-1
First level ( half base ): 3 double rooms, laundry, pantry, living rooms. Second level ( 1. …
€ 1,400,000
Recommend
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
745 m²
-1
Plichrono SALE Hotel 20 WC area: 745 m2, 2 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, A / C, code.…
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 39 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
39
2 000 m²
-1
Poseidi SALE Hotel 39 WC area: 2 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, a…
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
49
5 500 m²
-1
Hotel complex for sale on the Chalcidite coat. The complex consists of 4 buildings on an are…
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 38 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
38
1 282 m²
-1
Basement of the first level ( 394.24 m2 ): There are two three-room rooms, each with 24 m2, …
€ 2,700,000
Recommend
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 000 m²
-1
Kriopigi SALE Hotel 48 WC area: 1 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, …
€ 2,630,000
Recommend
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
6 500 m²
-1
Pefkochori SALE Hotel 98 WC Area: 6 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, swimming pool, view, cod…
€ 6,000,000
Recommend
Hotel
Fourka, Greece
1 500 m²
-1
The existing 2 * hotel in Greece for sale with 45 rooms on the Halkidiki peninsula. This pro…
€ 6,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
5
240 m²
-1
€ 580,000
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
6
240 m²
1
4 maisonettes are located on the beach of Toroni, Halkidiki, on the seashore. They were bui…
€ 590,000
Recommend
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
17
540 m²
-1
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
19
1 000 m²
-1
€ 4,000,000
Recommend
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
1 800 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 60 WC Area: 1800 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Pool, Code. HPS2…
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
24
1 500 m²
-1
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Hotel
Pyrgadikia, Greece
600 m²
-1
Pirgadikia SALE Hotel 23 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, …
€ 1,950,000
Recommend
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
1 000 m²
-1
The area of the entire building of 1000 sq.m accommodates 32 rooms and a reception, a store …
€ 4,200,000
Recommend
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
16
900 m²
-1
€ 3,600,000
Recommend
Hotel 45 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
45
900 m²
-1
€ 4,500,000
Recommend
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
1 650 m²
1
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
commercial property
manufacture buildings
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL