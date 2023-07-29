Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
140
The Municipality of Sithonia
54
Nikiti
27
Kassandria
21
Municipality of Aristotle
15
Polygyros
15
Neos Marmaras
11
Ierissos
7
76 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
€ 350,000
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 70 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 70
Area 4 500 m²
Floor -1
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
€ 8,000,000
Hotel 73 rooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 73 rooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 73
Area 1 650 m²
Excellent investment opportunity occupying a most appealing setting in the thriving area of …
€ 3,600,000
Hotel 120 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 120 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 120
Area 6 000 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 140 WC area: 6 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A…
€ 11,700,000
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 26
Area 1 000 m²
Floor -1
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
€ 4,500,000
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 26
Area 1 250 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 26 WC area: 1250 m2, 4 levels, invalid, parking, code. HPS80, 4,000,000 €
€ 4,300,000
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 521 m²
Floor -1
The hotel was built in 2000 on a private property and consists of a building with a total li…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
Area 745 m²
Floor -1
Plichrono SALE Hotel 20 WC area: 745 m2, 2 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, A / C, code.…
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 39 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Hotel 39 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 39
Area 2 000 m²
Floor -1
Poseidi SALE Hotel 39 WC area: 2 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, a…
€ 3,000,000
Hotel in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Floor -1
Kriopigi SALE Hotel 48 WC area: 1 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, …
€ 2,630,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Floor -1
€ 580,000
Hotel 17 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 540 m²
Floor -1
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 24 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 1 500 m²
Floor -1
€ 2,500,000
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Floor -1
The area of the entire building of 1000 sq.m accommodates 32 rooms and a reception, a store …
€ 4,200,000
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 900 m²
Floor -1
€ 3,600,000
Hotel 45 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 45 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 45
Area 900 m²
Floor -1
€ 4,500,000
Hotel in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Area 1 900 m²
Floor -1
€ 4,000,000
Hotel in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Area 3 970 m²
Floor -1
€ 5,000,000
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
Area 3 200 m²
Floor -1
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 136 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Hotel 136 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 136
Area 8 000 m²
Floor -1
€ 20,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A 4-star hotel of 4.000 sq. m., located in a plot of ​​10.000 sq. m. in Khalkidiki’s K…
€ 6,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are …
€ 1,000,000
Hotel 28 rooms in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 28
Bathrooms count 10
Hotel for sale in the thriving seaside town of Polihrono Kassandra.   The hotel bu…
€ 4,000,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€ 950,000
Hotel 1 room in Portes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Portes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
€ 630,000
Hotel 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 2,300,000
Hotel 16 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 740 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€ 500,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
Boutique hotel located in the area of KASSANDRA HALKIDIKI with breathtaking sea views. Featu…
€ 670,000

