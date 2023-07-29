Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
140
The Municipality of Sithonia
54
Nikiti
27
Kassandria
21
Municipality of Aristotle
15
Polygyros
15
Neos Marmaras
11
Ierissos
7
Hotel 1 room in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
€ 350,000
Hotel 1 room in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are …
€ 1,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 625 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€ 1,750,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€ 950,000
Hotel 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 2,300,000
Hotel 50 rooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 50
Number of floors 4
For sale a hotel of 2331 sq.m, on the peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel consists…
€ 1,600,000
Hotel 1 room in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a hotel on the east coast of Chalkidiki, Kassandra. The total area of the h…
€ 5,500,000
Hotel 14 rooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 2
For sale 2 buildings in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The first building of 450sq.m accommo…
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
The complex of rented apartments is situated in a green area of about 6000 sq.m. and has a u…
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel of 600sq.m in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of 3 buildi…
€ 1,950,000
Hotel 1 room in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a business property of ​​550 sq.m in the central part of the Kassandra peninsula, C…
€ 1,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Gerakini, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a 2-level building located opposite a famous 5-star hotel in the peninsula Sithonia…
€ 1,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Fourka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
€ 525,000
Hotel 30 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 1.780 sq.m situated in an adjacent plot of 8.382 sq.m,in the peninsula o…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel with area of 600 sq.m on the penincula Kassandra of Chalkidiki. Hotel consist…
€ 1,050,000
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 32
Bathrooms count 16
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground …
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 room in Nautilus, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
€ 700,000
Hotel 1 room in Kassandria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale - Rooms for rent with total area of 900sq.m. to the Halkidiki Peninsula - Cassandra…
€ 380,000
Hotel 1 room in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel in Ouranoupoli, Chalkidiki-Athos region. The hotel consists of 22 rooms of …
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 9 rooms in Sarti, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 3
For sale a complex of apartments with an area of 250 sq.m. on the Sithonia peninsula. On the…
€ 450,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
There is offered for sale an hotel of 450 sq.m. area on the peninsula of Sithonia. The three…
€ 1,150,000
Hotel 1 room in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. in one of the most picturesque areas of the Sithonia peninsula…
€ 2,800,000
Hotel 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
€ 4,000,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 3
For sale a building of 380 sq.m on the peninsula of Kassandra. The three-story building cons…
€ 700,000
Hotel 1 room in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel at the construction stage on the Chalkidiki peninsula. The area of the hote…
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 1 room in Metangitsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Metangitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1/3 of the Aparthotelon the peninsula of Sithonia. The area of the hotel is 224 sq.…
€ 750,000
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground …
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale is a mini-hotel consisting of 5 identical maisonettes located in the village of Kal…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 650 sq m in Chalkidiki. It consists of: 12 apartments-studios Total beds…
€ 3,500,000

