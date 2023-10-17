UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Chalkidiki Regional Unit
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Kassandra
141
The Municipality of Sithonia
53
Nikiti
27
Kassandria
16
Municipality of Aristotle
15
Polygyros
13
Neos Marmaras
11
Ierissos
8
Sykia
8
The municipality Nea Propontida
7
Show more
Show less
Hotel
Clear all
230 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 21 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
21
1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4230 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €3.500.000 . This 1000 sq.…
€3,50M
Recommend
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
32
600 m²
-1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Moles Kalyves, Greece
18
Super opportunity to take over and finish off this Hotel/business for sale in Kassandra Halk…
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
10
10
3
For Sale in a prime location rental apartments, on 3 floors including 160 sq meters of renta…
€1,10M
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
14
New Hotel for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori only 50 m from the sandy beach.…
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
18
FOR SALE, This prestigious portfolio of a luxury hotel in KASSANDRA only 500 m from the sand…
€3,50M
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
23
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
€1,45M
Recommend
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
32
16
600 m²
Property Code: HPS3999 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €2.000.000 . This 600 sq.…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra, Greece
1
210 m²
1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
€350,000
Recommend
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Toroni, Greece
30
1 200 m²
-1
Center SALE Hotel 30 Rooms, 30 Living Room 30 Kitchen 30 Bathroom Area: 1200 m2, 3 Levels, E…
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Metamorfosi, Greece
8
200 m²
-1
Nikiti SALE Hotel Area: 1 m2, Excellent condition, Parking, Garden, View, A / C, Furnished, …
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 22 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Moles Kalyves, Greece
22
600 m²
-1
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
€3,50M
Recommend
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Nikiti, Greece
11
710 m²
-1
Metamorfosi SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 11 Kitchen 11 Bathroom 12 WC Area: 710 m2, 2 Levels, Not Im…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 24 bedrooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Kriopigi, Greece
24
1 667 m²
-1
For sale hotel with an area of 1400 square meters. M on a plot of 1200 sq.m in the center of…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 70 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Potidea, Greece
70
4 500 m²
-1
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
€8,00M
Recommend
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
8
8
200 m²
Property Code: HPS3788 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €2.000.000 . This 200 sq. m. …
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
30
30
1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3789 - Hotel FOR SALE in Toroni Center for €4.000.000 . This 1200 sq. m. f…
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel 10 rooms
Nea Roda, Greece
10
350 m²
3
Hotel for sale in Ammouliani, Stagiron - Akanthou of Chalkidiki for 850.000€ (Listing No KG1…
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Kassandria, Greece
450 m²
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1
800 m²
3
For sale a complex with a total area of 600 sq.m. with a plot of land 4.800 sq.m, The main…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 73 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chaniotis, Greece
73
1 650 m²
Excellent investment opportunity occupying a most appealing setting in the thriving area of …
€3,60M
Recommend
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
70
70
4 500 m²
Property Code: HPS3472 - Hotel FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €8.000.000 . This 4500 …
€8,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
1
450 m²
1
For sale hotel of 450 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Pefkochori, Greece
4 000 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 95 WC area: 4 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A …
€7,04M
Recommend
Hotel 120 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pefkochori, Greece
120
6 000 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 140 WC area: 6 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A…
€11,70M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Pefkochori, Greece
1 890 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 65 WC area: 1890 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, A / C…
€3,75M
Recommend
Hotel 26 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Polygyros, Greece
26
8 000 m²
-1
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
€4,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Pefkochori, Greece
400 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 27 WC area: 400 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, view, code. HPS78, 1,400,000 €
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 26 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pefkochori, Greece
26
1 250 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 26 WC area: 1250 m2, 4 levels, invalid, parking, code. HPS80, 4,000,000 €
€4,30M
Recommend
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Polychrono, Greece
18
521 m²
-1
The hotel was built in 2000 on a private property and consists of a building with a total li…
€1,50M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Property types in Chalkidiki Regional Unit
сommercial property
investment properties
shops
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL