Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
141
The Municipality of Sithonia
53
Nikiti
27
Kassandria
16
Municipality of Aristotle
15
Polygyros
13
Neos Marmaras
11
Ierissos
8
Show more
Hotel To archive
Clear all
230 properties total found
Hotel 21 bedroom in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 21 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 21
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4230 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €3.500.000 . This 1000 sq.…
€3,50M
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 32
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 18
Super opportunity to take over and finish off this Hotel/business for sale in Kassandra Halk…
€750,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
For Sale in a prime location rental apartments, on 3 floors including 160 sq meters of renta…
€1,10M
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 14
New Hotel for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori only 50 m from the sandy beach.…
€2,10M
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 18
FOR SALE, This prestigious portfolio of a luxury hotel in KASSANDRA only 500 m from the sand…
€3,50M
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 23
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
€1,45M
Hotel 32 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 16
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS3999 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €2.000.000 . This 600 sq.…
€2,00M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
€350,000
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Toroni, Greece
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 200 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Hotel 30 Rooms, 30 Living Room 30 Kitchen 30 Bathroom Area: 1200 m2, 3 Levels, E…
€4,00M
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Hotel Area: 1 m2, Excellent condition, Parking, Garden, View, A / C, Furnished, …
€2,00M
Hotel 22 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 22 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
€3,50M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 710 m²
Floor -1
Metamorfosi SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 11 Kitchen 11 Bathroom 12 WC Area: 710 m2, 2 Levels, Not Im…
€2,50M
Hotel 24 bedrooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 24 bedrooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 1 667 m²
Floor -1
For sale hotel with an area of 1400 square meters. M on a plot of 1200 sq.m in the center of…
€2,00M
Hotel 70 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 70 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 70
Area 4 500 m²
Floor -1
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
€8,00M
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3788 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €2.000.000 . This 200 sq. m. …
€2,00M
Hotel 30 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3789 - Hotel FOR SALE in Toroni Center for €4.000.000 . This 1200 sq. m. f…
€4,00M
Hotel 10 rooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Floor 3
Hotel for sale in Ammouliani, Stagiron - Akanthou of Chalkidiki for 850.000€ (Listing No KG1…
€850,000
Hotel with balcony, with appliances, with parking in Kassandria, Greece
Hotel with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Kassandria, Greece
Area 450 m²
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
€1,20M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a complex with a total area of ​​600 sq.m. with a plot of land 4.800 sq.m, The main…
Price on request
Hotel 73 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 73 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 73
Area 1 650 m²
Excellent investment opportunity occupying a most appealing setting in the thriving area of …
€3,60M
Hotel 70 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 70
Bathrooms count 70
Area 4 500 m²
Property Code: HPS3472 - Hotel FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €8.000.000 . This 4500 …
€8,00M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 450 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€1,70M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 95 WC area: 4 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A …
€7,04M
Hotel 120 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 120 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 120
Area 6 000 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 140 WC area: 6 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A…
€11,70M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 1 890 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 65 WC area: 1890 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, A / C…
€3,75M
Hotel 26 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 26
Area 8 000 m²
Floor -1
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
€4,50M
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 400 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 27 WC area: 400 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, view, code. HPS78, 1,400,000 €
€1,20M
Hotel 26 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 26
Area 1 250 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 26 WC area: 1250 m2, 4 levels, invalid, parking, code. HPS80, 4,000,000 €
€4,30M
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 521 m²
Floor -1
The hotel was built in 2000 on a private property and consists of a building with a total li…
€1,50M

Property types in Chalkidiki Regional Unit

сommercial property
investment properties
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir