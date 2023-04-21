Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Chalkida, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Commercial 1 room in Avlida Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Avlida Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Aulida.A 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. with …
Commercial 1 room in Theologos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 207 sq.meters in central Greece. There is air conditioning and a barbec…
Commercial 1 room in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
Offered for sale a camping in Euboia , close to the beach of Agia Anna in the North of Euboi…
