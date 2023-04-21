Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Chalkida, Greece

Nea Artaki
4
Amarynthos
3
Vasiliko
3
Aliveri
1
Eretria
1
5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Ano Vathia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Vathia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,280,000
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
Commercial 1 room in Fylla, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fylla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
There is provided for sale an under construction building. At this stage it's divided on two…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Hotel 1 room in Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eretria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir