  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon

Commercial real estate in Chalkida, Greece

Nea Artaki
4
Amarynthos
3
Vasiliko
3
Aliveri
1
Eretria
1
26 properties total found
Manufacture in Sykamino, Greece
Manufacture
Sykamino, Greece
17 000 m²
€ 950,000
Sykaminos Oropos SALE Land with an area of 17000 sqm, 17 Acres, sloppy and amphitheater, has…
Shop in demos chalkideon, Greece
Shop
demos chalkideon, Greece
€ 880,000
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
Commercial 1 room in Pissonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pissonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale a two-storey store on the island of Evia. The ground floor and the basement include…
Commercial 1 room in Vasiliko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vasiliko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale a three-storey building, consisting of 12 apartments on the Western Cape of Evia. E…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 2 rooms in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 221,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 1 room in demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale business of 30 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The commercial property is situated…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale a commercial property on the island of Euboea with an area of 1.370sq.m. It is divi…
Commercial 1 room in demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
We offer for sale a commercial property of 90sq.m previously functioned as a store, on the i…
Commercial 1 room in demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a 2-storey commercial property on the island of Euboea. It is situated on …
Commercial 1 room in demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
We offer for sale a commercial property in the town of Chalkida, Euboea. It consists of two …
Commercial 1 room in Fylla, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fylla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale 4 commercial properties with a spacious open-plan area of 900sq.m in the r…
Commercial 1 room in demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
There is provided for sale a building that currently is under construction. This commercial …
Commercial 1 room in Ano Vathia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Vathia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,280,000
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
Commercial 1 room in Fylla, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fylla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
There is provided for sale an under construction building. At this stage it's divided on two…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Hotel 1 room in Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eretria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Commercial 1 room in Amarynthos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Amarynthos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
There is offered for sale a complex of 8 apartments in the town of Amarynthos. The apartment…
Commercial 1 room in Aliveri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Aliveri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale business of 1700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 1 room in demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
There is offered for sale a plot of land in the Town of Xalkida in which there is a detached…
Commercial 1 room in Avlida Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Avlida Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Aulida.A 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. with …
Commercial 1 room in Kalamos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kalamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Hotel 1 room in Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Commercial 1 room in Theologos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 207 sq.meters in central Greece. There is air conditioning and a barbec…
Hotel 1 room in Amarynthos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Amarynthos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
There is offered for sale a 2 storey hotel of 5 suite apartments in total size 307 sqmThe pr…
Commercial 1 room in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
Offered for sale a camping in Euboia , close to the beach of Agia Anna in the North of Euboi…
