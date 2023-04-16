Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Chalcedon, Greece

8 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Shop for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The building consists of three floors and has …
Commercial 1 roomin Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
A shop for sale in the coastal suburb of Thessaloniki. The store has an area of ​​100 square…
Hotel 7 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Hotel 7 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale a hotel of ​​480 sq.m at the initial stage of construction on the outskirts of Thes…
Commercial 1 roomin Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale business space in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The room consists of three levels an…
Commercial 1 roomin Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale space for offices and shops in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The premises are locate…
Commercial 1 roomin Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale business of 452 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 roomin gephyra, Greece
Commercial 1 room
gephyra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Α gas station is for sale in the provincial road of Giannitsa-Thessaloniki. The statio…
Commercial 1 roomin Chalcedon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chalcedon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
Α professional property, located in Thessaloniki’s Diavata region is for sale. T…
