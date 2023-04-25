Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Chaidari

Commercial real estate in Chaidari, Greece

6 properties total found
Other 4 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Other 4 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
2 bath 297 m²
€ 180,000
Other 6 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Other 6 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
4 bath 286 m²
€ 300,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Chaidari, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Chaidari, Greece
90 m²
€ 15,000
Ref: 1115 - For sale Aigaleo Business total area of 90 sq.m. Ground floor. It comprises 1 Ar…
Commercial in Chaidari, Greece
Commercial
Chaidari, Greece
€ 1,600,000
2-storey building in Chaidari, operating as a commercial store for wall, floor, bath tiles a…
Commercial 1 room in Chaidari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chaidari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale business of 1600 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning. The owners will be…
Commercial 1 room in Chaidari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chaidari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
There is offered for sale a building of total area 268 sq.m In the ground floor there is an …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir