Shops for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Shop in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 1 163 m²
Property Code: HPS4163 - Shop FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €700.000 . This 1163…
€700,000
Shop 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Investment property in the heart of Hanioti with a shop and living area combined on 3 levels…
€290,000
Shop 5 bathrooms with parking in Polychrono, Greece
Shop 5 bathrooms with parking
Polychrono, Greece
Bathrooms count 5
Ideal investment with these shops for sale in the seaside town of POLIHRONO with a total of …
€380,000
Shop in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 460 m²
Property Code: HPS982 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €770.000. This 460 sq. m. S…
€770,000
Shop in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 410 m²
Property Code: HPS983 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €455.000. This 410 sq. m. S…
€455,000
Shop in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 415 m²
Property Code: HPS984 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €510.000. This 415 sq. m. S…
€510,000
Shop 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Chaniotis, Greece
Shop 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
An amazing opportunity is in the heart of Hanioti the thriving & vibrant seaside town.  The …
€220,000

