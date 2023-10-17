Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
5
Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
3
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
This traditional Greek property is located in a stylish residential area of Sani / Nea Fokia…
€1,20M
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Building of rental apartments for sale in pristine condition, with 250 sq m of rental area. …
€695,000
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity knocks with these 8 apartments in front of the beach, ideal for an in…
€3,40M
Investment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-932 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Faliro for €14.000. This 25 sq. m. …
€14,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-891 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Agia Sofia for €13.000. This…
€13,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-888 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ladadika for €55.000. This 56 sq. m…
€55,000
Investment with balcony, with basement, with parking in Pefkochori, Greece
Investment with balcony, with basement, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment property in the tourist town of Pefkohori with a great location with traffic flow…
€780,000
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nea Skioni, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
This stunning plot of land with 180 olive trees is 12,000 meters of rolling manicured landsc…
€5,90M

