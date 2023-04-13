Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece

Commercial real estate in Central Greece, Greece

demos delphon
4
4
Nea Artaki
4
4
Amarynthos
3
3
Vasiliko
3
3
Amfissa
2
2
demos amphikleias - elateias
2
2
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
2
2
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
2
2
8 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin koroneia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
Hotel 1 roomin Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Arachova, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,875,000
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
Hotel 1 roomin Akti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Commercial 1 roomin Avlida Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Avlida Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Aulida.A 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. with …
Hotel 33 roomsin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Commercial 1 roomin Theologos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 207 sq.meters in central Greece. There is air conditioning and a barbec…
Commercial 1 roomin Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
Offered for sale a camping in Euboia , close to the beach of Agia Anna in the North of Euboi…

