Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

17 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Commercial 1 roomin demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
There is provided for sale a building that currently is under construction. This commercial …
Commercial 1 roomin Ano Vathia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Vathia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,280,000
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
Commercial 1 roomin Fylla, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fylla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
There is provided for sale an under construction building. At this stage it's divided on two…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 674 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the city, th…
Hotel 1 roomin Akti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 roomin Kamena Vourla, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kamena Vourla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Hotel 1 roomin Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eretria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Hotel 1 roomin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Commercial 1 roomin Loutra Gialtron, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutra Gialtron, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale is a hotel building in the northern part of the island of Evia, in the town of Lutr…
Commercial 1 roomin Avlida Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Avlida Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Aulida.A 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. with …
Hotel 33 roomsin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Commercial 1 roomin Ilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ilia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
We offer for sale a seaside complex in Euboea. It is a coastal area of ​​10 acres. Contact w…
Hotel 1 roomin Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Hotel 1 roomin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…

Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

