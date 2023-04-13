UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
Manufactures
Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in Central Greece, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 820,366
There is provided for sale a 6-storey appartment building that consists of five appartments …
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
232 m²
€ 1,588,209
For sale hotel with an area of 232 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The wi…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 98,839
Α 135 sq. m. mini market, located at the beach of Nea Plagia of Khalkidiki, is for sal…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
€ 2,223,492
For sale hotel on Cape Sithonia, p-va Halkidiki. Located near the sea, the hotel offers econ…
Commercial 1 room
Korydallos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,113,439
There is provided for sale a medicaldiagnostic centre in the district of Nikaia, located in …
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,169,048
There is provided for sale a 4-star hotel in the western Peloponnese.The hotel has 38 rooms,…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
600 m²
€ 377,200
Commercial real estate on Crete Island is offered for sale. The total area is 600m2. Located…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
320 m²
€ 1,622,951
Commercial
Athens, Greece
737 m²
€ 2,481,576
It is offered for sale a building in the north of Athens, in the Marusi area. It is possible…
Commercial
Greece, Greece
388 m²
€ 1,042,262
Property for sale with 6 buildings for various purposes in Folegandros. The buildings consis…
Hotel
Athens, Greece
492 m²
€ 913,220
It is proposed for sale a four-story building with a total 492sq.m. The building consists of…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 444,777
There is offered for sale a 3 storey building in Metamorfosi area of 600 sqm
