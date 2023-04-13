Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Manufactures

Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

Chalkida
1
demos chalkideon
1
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 roomin Arta Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Arta Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 382,508
For sale business of 560 sq.meters in Epirus. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 2,977,891
Offered for sale, business in Elounda Aios Nikolaos. A business of 850m2 on a plot of 1500m2…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
426 m²
€ 426,831
For sale business of 426 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The property is for sale furn…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 6,749,887
For sale first-class hotel with a thermal hospital with all necessary equipment. On the grou…
Commercialin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
350 m²
€ 645,210
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,687,472
It is offered for sale a complex of 14 apartments in the port of Khersonissos. The complex i…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 145 m²
€ 2,779,365
Offered for sale an old hotel in the charming village of Plaka, Lassiti. It has unlimited an…
Warehouse 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 99,000
Property Code: 3-1108 - Shop FOR SALE in Sikies Agioi Theodoroi for €99.000 . This 115 sq. m…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 5,459,467
Hotel for sale 3600 sq.m on a plot of 6000 sq.m. in the resort village of Pefka. The hotel c…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,075,626
There is offered for sale is a 7-storey building consisting of 10 apartments with a total ar…
Commercial 1 roomin Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,470,983
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 615,431
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…

Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir