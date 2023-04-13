UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Manufacture
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
Manufactures
Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Central Greece, Greece
Chalkida
1
demos chalkideon
1
Manufacture
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Arta Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 382,508
For sale business of 560 sq.meters in Epirus. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 2,977,891
Offered for sale, business in Elounda Aios Nikolaos. A business of 850m2 on a plot of 1500m2…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
426 m²
€ 426,831
For sale business of 426 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The property is for sale furn…
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 6,749,887
For sale first-class hotel with a thermal hospital with all necessary equipment. On the grou…
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
350 m²
€ 645,210
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,687,472
It is offered for sale a complex of 14 apartments in the port of Khersonissos. The complex i…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 145 m²
€ 2,779,365
Offered for sale an old hotel in the charming village of Plaka, Lassiti. It has unlimited an…
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 99,000
Property Code: 3-1108 - Shop FOR SALE in Sikies Agioi Theodoroi for €99.000 . This 115 sq. m…
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 5,459,467
Hotel for sale 3600 sq.m on a plot of 6000 sq.m. in the resort village of Pefka. The hotel c…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,075,626
There is offered for sale is a 7-storey building consisting of 10 apartments with a total ar…
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,470,983
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 615,431
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
Properties features in Central Greece, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map