Pool Hotels for sale in Central Greece, Greece

4 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin koroneia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
Hotel 1 roomin Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Arachova, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,875,000
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
Hotel 1 roomin Akti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 33 roomsin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…

