Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

Hotel 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Hotel 1 roomin koroneia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 1 roomin Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Arachova, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,875,000
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
Hotel 1 roomin Akti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 roomin Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eretria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Hotel 1 roomin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 1 roomin Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…

