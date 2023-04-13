Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Central Greece, Greece

Hotel 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Hotel 1 roomin koroneia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
Hotel 1 roomin Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Central Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel located on the shores of the Aegean Sea on the …
Hotel 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 1 roomin Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Arachova, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,875,000
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
Hotel 1 roomin Akti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 roomin Kamena Vourla, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kamena Vourla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
Hotel 1 roomin Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eretria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Hotel 1 roomin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 1 roomin Amfiklia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Amfiklia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Lithos Villasis located 1.5 km far from Amfiklea (towards Lamia). Built at the north-eastern…
Hotel 33 roomsin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Hotel 1 roomin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The hotel is located in the sedated Spa Resort of the Nothern Euvoia, Loutra Edipsou, which …
Hotel 1 roomin biniane, Greece
Hotel 1 room
biniane, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 1260 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will…
Hotel 1 roomin Eptalofos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eptalofos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 870,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 510 sq.m on the land of 10.000 sq.m. The hotel consists of six …
Hotel 1 roomin Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Hotel 1 roomin Amarynthos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Amarynthos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
There is offered for sale a 2 storey hotel of 5 suite apartments in total size 307 sqmThe pr…
Hotel 1 roomin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…

