Commercial real estate in Central Greece, Greece

53 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin biniane, Greece
Commercial 1 room
biniane, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
Manufacturein Sykamino, Greece
Manufacture
Sykamino, Greece
17 000 m²
€ 950,000
Sykaminos Oropos SALE Land with an area of 17000 sqm, 17 Acres, sloppy and amphitheater, has…
Shopin demos chalkideon, Greece
Shop
demos chalkideon, Greece
€ 880,000
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
Commercial 4 roomsin ampelochori, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
There is a two-storey building with 4 appartments in thesuburban town Pallini in East Attica…
Commercial 1 roomin Pissonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pissonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale a two-storey store on the island of Evia. The ground floor and the basement include…
Commercial 1 roomin Vasiliko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vasiliko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale a three-storey building, consisting of 12 apartments on the Western Cape of Evia. E…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 2 roomsin Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 221,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 1 roomin demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale business of 30 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The commercial property is situated…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale a commercial property on the island of Euboea with an area of 1.370sq.m. It is divi…
Commercial 1 roomin demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
We offer for sale a commercial property of 90sq.m previously functioned as a store, on the i…
Commercial 1 roomin demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a 2-storey commercial property on the island of Euboea. It is situated on …
Commercial 1 roomin demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
We offer for sale a commercial property in the town of Chalkida, Euboea. It consists of two …
Commercial 1 roomin Fylla, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fylla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale 4 commercial properties with a spacious open-plan area of 900sq.m in the r…
Commercial 1 roomin demos delphon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos delphon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Commercial 1 roomin demos chalkideon, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
There is provided for sale a building that currently is under construction. This commercial …
Commercial 1 roomin Ano Vathia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Vathia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,280,000
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
Hotel 1 roomin koroneia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
Commercial 1 roomin Fylla, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fylla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
There is provided for sale an under construction building. At this stage it's divided on two…
Hotel 1 roomin Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Central Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel located on the shores of the Aegean Sea on the …
Hotel 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 674 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the city, th…
Hotel 1 roomin Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Arachova, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,875,000
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
Hotel 1 roomin Akti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 roomin Kamena Vourla, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kamena Vourla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
Commercial 1 roomin Dilesi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Dilesi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,500,000
There is provided for sale a property that is intended for commercial use and is located in …
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Hotel 1 roomin Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eretria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Commercial 1 roomin Amarynthos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Amarynthos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
There is offered for sale a complex of 8 apartments in the town of Amarynthos. The apartment…

