Commercial real estate in Attica, Greece

8 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 18,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Commercial 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
Commercial 1 room in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Anavyssos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,800,000
Commercial 1 room in Rafina, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
