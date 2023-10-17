Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Attica, Greece

Shop 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 272 m²
Property Code: 14420 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 272 sq.m, 2 l…
€2,50M
Shop 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: 14416 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Shop of total surface 130 sq…
€170,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: 1585 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 50 sq.m, in th…
€155,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 160 m²
Property Code: 1583 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €320.000 . Thi…
€320,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1581 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €420.000 . Thi…
€420,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Property Code: 2580 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 62 sq.m, 2 lev…
€95,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Property Code: 1514 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 48 sq.m, on the…
€50,000
Shop 3 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 3 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Property Code: 1517 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, on the facade Shop of total surface 108 sq.m, on …
€380,000
Shop 2 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Property Code: 1516 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, on th…
€200,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Property Code: 1515 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, 2 leve…
€200,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Property Code: 1370 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 31 sq.m, on the…
€45,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Property Code: 1332 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 28 sq.m, on the…
€76,000
Shop in Athens, Greece
Shop
Athens, Greece
Area 176 m²
Property Code: 1284 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 176 sq.m, 3 levels Nea …
€280,000
Shop in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Area 140 m²
Property Code: 1253 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 140 m2, on the Ground f…
€195,000
Shop 2 bedrooms in Thoriko, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms
Thoriko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Code: 1203 - Lavrio Square FOR SALE Shop of total area 53 sq.m. Ground floor. It consists of…
€85,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 190 m²
Code: 1155 - Kerameikos FOR SALE Store of total area 190 sq.m. 3 levels. Consists of 1 Room,…
€1,000,000
Shop in Athens, Greece
Shop
Athens, Greece
Area 120 m²
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
€70,000
Shop in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Retail store with a total surface of 133.50 sq.m.It comprises of an 89.00 sq.m. ground floor…
€390,000
Shop in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Retail store with a total surface of 740.00 sq.m. in a residential building, erected upon a …
€370,000

