Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Attica, Greece

Palaio Faliro
22
alimos
18
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
16
Neo Psychiko
14
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
13
Vari Municipal Unit
10
Municipality of Saronikos
9
Paiania
9
Show more
39 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,600,000
Commercial 1 room in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
Commercial 1 room in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
Hotel 21 room in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Hotel 21 room
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 21
Number of floors 4
€ 6,800,000
Hotel 1 room in Epanochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Epanochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,365,000
Commercial 1 room in Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 18,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Katakalos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Katakalos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Artemida, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 163,000
Commercial 1 room in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 1 room in alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 7,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Hotel 1 room in Attica, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Artemida, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Commercial 1 room in Artemida, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Commercial 1 room in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Athens, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Commercial 1 room in Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 1 room in Anavyssos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,800,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Rafina, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir