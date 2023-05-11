Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Attica, Greece

Chaidari
6
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
6
Municipality of Korydallos
6
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
6
Saronis
6
Agia Marina
5
Agios Ioannis Renti
5
Markopoulo
5
57 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,600,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
Commercial 1 room in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Epanochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Epanochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,365,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,800,000
Hotel 1 room in Katakalos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Katakalos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
Commercial 1 room in Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 15,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Pikermi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 745,000
Commercial 1 room in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 1 room in alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 7,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 9,700,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 625,000
Commercial 1 room in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 11,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Athens, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Commercial 1 room in Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Commercial 1 room in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
