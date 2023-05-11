Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Manufactures

Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
6
Municipality of Athens
6
Paiania
3
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 24 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 667 m²
€ 2,006,510
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 128,000
Manufacture 11 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Manufacture 11 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 560 m²
€ 473,371
Commercial 1 room in Laganas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Laganas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 1 room in Argassi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Hotel 1 room in Kares Askyfou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kares Askyfou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
