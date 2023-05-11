Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Investment properties for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
10
Municipality of Athens
10
Piraeus
3
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Commercial 1 room in Stalos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stalos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Manufacture 11 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Manufacture 11 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 560 m²
€ 473,371
Investment 1 bedroom in Ermoupoli, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Ermoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
€ 38,000
Commercial 3 rooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
€ 98,000
Commercial 1 room in demos kerkyras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Hotel 1 room in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
Hotel 13 rooms in Plakias, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Plakias, Greece
Rooms 13
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Commercial 2 rooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Price on request
