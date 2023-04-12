Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Other

Other for sale in Athens, Greece

Other To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Other 10 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Other 10 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5 bath 410 m²
€ 920,000
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Aixoni 450 Sq.m., 8 Bed…

Properties features in Athens, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir