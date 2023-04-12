UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Manufactures
Manufacture Buildings in Athens, Greece
6 properties total found
Manufacture
Athens, Greece
460 m²
€ 46,000
Property Code. 1247 - Agricaltural Gerakas FOR SALE. Size: 460 m2, Price46.000 € Code: 124…
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
3 199 m²
€ 32,000
Property Code. 1125 - Exclusivity Agricaltural Paiania FOR SALE. Size: 3199 sq.m, Price32.00…
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
1 323 m²
€ 13,000
Ref: 1127 - For sale Paiania VRESTEZA Land total area 1323 sq.m. The land has a total of 18 …
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
1 525 m²
€ 15,000
Ref: 1129 - VRANGOS TSALMEZA Paianias SALE Land total area 1525 sq.m. The land has 5 rows an…
Manufacture
Lavrion, Greece
15 000 m²
€ 275,000
Ref: 168 - Thoriko - Lavrion Lavrion SALE Land with an area of 15000 square meters, The area…
Manufacture
Athens, Greece
6 000 m²
€ 400,000
Ref: 153 - Kifissia Paliagianni Area - Karaiskaki SALE Land with 6000 sqm area (3.190 parcel…
