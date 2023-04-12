Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Athens, Greece

63 properties total found
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,450,000
We offer for sale a 5-storey hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. consisting of 10 luxury apartme…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
478 m²
€ 2,000,000
It is offered for sale a hotel with an area of 478 square meters.m. on the island of Egina, …
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
955 m²
€ 6,500,000
A boutique hotel is offered for sale in one of the most picturesque areas of Athens, in the …
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 4,800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1600 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of t…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 617 m²
€ 5,900,000
It is offered for sale. The hotel with a total area of 1617 square meters, consisting of 36 …
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
It is offered for sale a three-story hotel 800sq.m in the town of Ceci in Attica. The hotel …
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
2 200 m²
€ 20,000,000
Location: Glyfada ( Southern suburbs ) Athens Riviera Center, 300 meters from the beach with…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
4 022 m²
€ 11,000,000
For sale a hotel with a total area of 4.022 square meters. The 84-room hotel is located in c…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
2 415 m²
€ 2,100,000
It is offered for sale a hotel 2.415 sq.m which consists of 48 double rooms with its own bal…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 2,000,000
Offered for sale hotel in the center of Athens. The hotel consists of 6 floors. On the groun…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
2 300 m²
€ 4,000,000
The hotel is located in the very center of the capital - on Omonia Square. The area is serve…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
620 m²
€ 1,200,000
It is proposed for sale a property intended for commercial use ( hotel ), located in the Kip…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
5 655 m²
€ 6,000,000
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 6,800,000
For sale first-class hotel with a thermal hospital with all necessary equipment. On the grou…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
460 m²
€ 1,360,000
For sale building with an area of 460 sq.m in Athens. The windows offer views of the sea, mo…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
360 m²
€ 600,000
For sale building with an area of 360 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
492 m²
€ 920,000
It is proposed for sale a four-story building with a total 492sq.m. The building consists of…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
325 m²
€ 2,200,000
It is offered for sale a building of 325 sq.m in the Plaka - Sintagma area. The object consi…
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
240 m²
€ 750,000
For sale building with an area of 240 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 007 m²
€ 1,050,000
It is proposed for sale a five-story building with a total flat area of 1.007 square meters …
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
220 m²
€ 310,000
A residential building is offered for sale. On the ground floor there is a pantry and a boil…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
468 m²
€ 820,000
The building is located in the Tissio area
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 10,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 4000 sq.m in Athens. The property is for sale furnished. It i…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
354 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale hotel with an area of 354 square meters.m in Athens. The facility has solar panels …
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1000 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The hotel has an angular …
Hotel 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
There is provided for sale a property intended for commercial use (hotel), that is located i…
Hotel 19 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
13 bath
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 11057 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for €1.200.000. This 728 sq. m. …
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
6 bath
€ 450,000
This hotel for sale in Almyrida, Apokoronas is an amazing opportunity for investment in tour…
Hotel 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale a hotel in Athens with a total area of 1,000 sq.m. The basement consists of warehou…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
€ 6,500,000
This luxury suite hotel in Chania Crete for sale is built 100mtrs away from the beach, on a …

