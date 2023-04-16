Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Asprovrysi, Greece

7 properties total found
Commercialin Asprovrysi, Greece
Commercial
Asprovrysi, Greece
5 700 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 621562 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €88.000. Discov…
Commercial real estatein Asprovrysi, Greece
Commercial real estate
Asprovrysi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 10 bath 610 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581561 - Building FOR SALE in Asini Vivari for €930.000 . This 610 sq. m. fur…
Commercial 2 roomsin Asprovrysi, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Asprovrysi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1617 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €119.000. This 75 sq. m. House …
Commercialin Asprovrysi, Greece
Commercial
Asprovrysi, Greece
3 500 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 58881 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €9.000. Discover…
Commercialin Asprovrysi, Greece
Commercial
Asprovrysi, Greece
45 000 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 581262 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €200.000 . Discover …
Commercial 4 roomsin Asprovrysi, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms
Asprovrysi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 290 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581279 - Hotel FOR SALE in Asini Vivari for €590.000 . This 290 sq. m. furnis…
Commercial 3 roomsin Asprovrysi, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Asprovrysi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11326 - House FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €420.000 . This 134 sq. m. House…

