Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality
  6. Asprovalta
  7. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Asprovalta, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Asprovalta, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
There is small hotel available for sale in a popular resort village. On the first floor ther…
Hotel 12 roomsin Asprovalta, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Asprovalta, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale, rentable rooms in Asprovalta of a total of 255 sq.m. Ground floor consists of 5 st…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir