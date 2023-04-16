Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Artemida

Commercial real estate in Artemida, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 4 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 163,000
This property that is intended for commercial use is located in the town of Koropi in East A…
Commercial 1 roomin Artemida, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
We offer for sale a building consisting of 8 apartments of only 150 m from the sandy beach o…
Commercial 1 roomin Artemida, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
There is offered for sale an investment property in the area of Artemida The ground floor co…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir