Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Epirus
  5. Arta Municipality

Commercial real estate in Arta Municipality, Greece

Arta
3
3 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Skoupa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skoupa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale luxury mini hotel ina beautiful village in the mountains.A place that is ideal for …
Commercial 1 roomin Arta Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Arta Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 387,000
For sale business of 560 sq.meters in Epirus. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
Commercial 1 roomin Arta Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Arta Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 144,900
For sale business of 310 sq.meters in Epirus. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …

Properties features in Arta Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir