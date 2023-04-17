Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Argos and Mykines
  6. Other

Other for sale in Argos, Greece

Other To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Other 4 bedroomsin Petri, Greece
Other 4 bedrooms
Petri, Greece
3 bath 580 m²
€ 380,000

Properties features in Argos, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir