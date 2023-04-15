Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

Commercial 6 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
3 bath 228 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: 1374 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Side to side Building of total surface 228 sq.m…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 600 square meters on a plot of 752 s…
Hotel 1 roomin Anavyssos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Attica. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of t…

Properties features in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
