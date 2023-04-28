Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

12 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Area: Ampelokipoi
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 49,000
For sale business of 30 sq.meters in central Greece
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning. The owners w…
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
For sale business of 21 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The store is located in the Ampelokipoi area
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
An investment property is for sale in a very central spot of Thessaloniki’s Ampelokipo…
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 108,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning. The owners wil…
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale business of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
For sale business of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The business is currently rented for 200 …
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
Warehouse for sale in the area of Ampelokipoi 125 sq.m
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning and heating. T…
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
Ground floor commercial space of 52 sqm for sale in the area of Amβelokipoi
