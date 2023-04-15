Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. alimos
  7. Shops

Shops for sale in alimos, Greece

1 property total found
Shop 1 bedroomin alimos, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
48 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 1514 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 48 sq.m, on the…
