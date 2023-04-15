Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. alimos

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in alimos, Greece

2 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,500,000
For sale business of 750 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
There is offered for sale a commercial building of total area 1.956 sq.m in the area of Ilio…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir