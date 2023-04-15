Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in alimos, Greece

17 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale business of 28 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Shop 1 bedroomin alimos, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
48 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 1514 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 48 sq.m, on the…
Office 1 bedroomin alimos, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
180 m²
€ 299,000
Property Code: 1511 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, on…
Officein alimos, Greece
Office
alimos, Greece
180 m²
€ 150,000
Property Code: 1512 - FOR SALE on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, in the Bas…
Investment 1 bedroomin alimos, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
88 m²
€ 35,000
Ref: 1131 - For sale Palio Faliro Business total area of 88 sq.m. Ground floor. Area consist…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate (offices) that is located in the Municipal…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
There is a piece of real estate with floor area 270 sq.m. that is located on the first floor…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 130 sq.m. that is located on the semi-base…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,500,000
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real estate if 4.500 sq.m. that is located …
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,500,000
For sale business of 750 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
The commercial space is located in Alimos area Curretly the property is rented as a dry-clea…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Ground floor store of 155 sq.m. in the area of Alimos, excellent location on the most centra…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,600,000
There is offered for sale a 3 level commercial building in the area of Glifada The building …
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
A building of 200 sq.m in the area of Iliupoli is offered for sale. The building consists of…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,720,000
Offeref for a sale a commercial space with the total surface area 983 sq.m. in the area of P…
Commercial 1 roomin alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
There is offered for sale a commercial building of total area 1.956 sq.m in the area of Ilio…
