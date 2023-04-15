Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
Hotel 13 roomsin Plakias, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Plakias, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale hotel of 450m2 which consists of two levels: On the first level there are 5 rooms w…
Commercial 1 roomin Kendrochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kendrochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale building that accomodates three maisonettes on a plot of 800 sq. Each maisonette of…

