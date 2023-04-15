Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Agios Vasileios Municipality
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 13 roomsin Plakias, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Plakias, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale hotel of 450m2 which consists of two levels: On the first level there are 5 rooms w…

Properties features in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir