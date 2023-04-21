Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies

Commercial real estate in Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit, Greece

9 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area : Center
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale business of 27 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale commercial space 35 sq. m. in the Center of Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale. A commercial area of 123 sqm located close to the center of Thessaloniki. Suitable…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
In the heart of the city the professional space is for sale, which is currently rented for 8…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale business of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale office space of 33 sq.m. in the heart of the city of Thessaloniki. The premise is l…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale commercial space of 144 sq.m in the area of Pefka. It is currently leased and funct…
