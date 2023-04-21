UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of East Attica
agios nikolaos
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in agios nikolaos, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Ano Souli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,783,874
For sale business of 2800 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial real estate
Korfalonas, Greece
29 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,518,196
For sale business of 942 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Commercial real estate
Peloponnese Region, Greece
11 Number of rooms
11 bath
288 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 601340 - Hotel FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €450.000 . This 288 sq. m. furnishe…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 99,104
Α 135 sq. m. mini market, located at the beach of Nea Plagia of Khalkidiki, is for sal…
Hotel 136 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
136 Number of rooms
8 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 19,970,496
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 800 m²
€ 499,262
For sale enterprise, greenhouse business in the region of Pieria. The area of the site is 48…
Commercial 1 room
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,459,685
For sale business of 4500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is air conditionin…
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
700 m²
€ 998,525
For sale business of 700 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The win…
Hotel 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 477,739
For sale a hotel of 300 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This two storey hotel consists of 12 …
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,229,981
For sale a hotel of 1680sqm in one of the most tourist areas of Halkidiki. It consists of 4 …
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,278,112
It is proposed for sale a three-story residential building of 450 square meters.m in the cen…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
490 m²
€ 1,387,949
For sale 4 -drunk commercial real estate in the center of Heraklion! The building is constan…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map