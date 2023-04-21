Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in agios nikolaos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Commercial 1 room in Ano Souli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Souli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,783,874
For sale business of 2800 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial real estate in Korfalonas, Greece
Commercial real estate
Korfalonas, Greece
29 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,518,196
For sale business of 942 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Commercial real estate in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial real estate
Peloponnese Region, Greece
11 Number of rooms 11 bath 288 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 601340 - Hotel FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €450.000 . This 288 sq. m. furnishe…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Plagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 99,104
Α 135 sq. m. mini market, located at the beach of Nea Plagia of Khalkidiki, is for sal…
Hotel 136 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Hotel 136 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
136 Number of rooms 8 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 19,970,496
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 800 m²
€ 499,262
For sale enterprise, greenhouse business in the region of Pieria. The area of the site is 48…
Commercial 1 room in Liti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,459,685
For sale business of 4500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is air conditionin…
Commercial in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
700 m²
€ 998,525
For sale business of 700 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The win…
Hotel 1 room in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 477,739
For sale a hotel of 300 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This two storey hotel consists of 12 …
Hotel 1 room in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,229,981
For sale a hotel of 1680sqm in one of the most tourist areas of Halkidiki. It consists of 4 …
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,278,112
It is proposed for sale a three-story residential building of 450 square meters.m in the cen…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
490 m²
€ 1,387,949
For sale 4 -drunk commercial real estate in the center of Heraklion! The building is constan…
