Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Chalcedon
  6. Anchialos
  7. Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Agios Athanasios, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale space for offices and shops in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The premises are locate…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir