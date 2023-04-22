Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Chalcedon
  6. Anchialos
  7. Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios

Commercial real estate in Agios Athanasios, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Shop for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The building consists of three floors and has …
Commercial 1 room in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
A shop for sale in the coastal suburb of Thessaloniki. The store has an area of ​​100 square…
Hotel 7 rooms in Anchialos, Greece
Hotel 7 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale a hotel of ​​480 sq.m at the initial stage of construction on the outskirts of Thes…
Commercial 1 room in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale business space in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The room consists of three levels an…
Commercial 1 room in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale space for offices and shops in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The premises are locate…
