  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Agia Triada

Commercial real estate in Agia Triada, Greece

Commercial 1 room in Agia Triada, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Area: Faliro
Commercial real estate in Agia Triada, Greece
Commercial real estate
Agia Triada, Greece
56 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,048,359
Commercial building for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The building has an area of 160…
Commercial 1 room in Agia Triada, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 4 apartments situated in the same building. Each of the apartments has 2 bedrooms. …
Hotel 1 room in Angelochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Angelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale building of 300 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The building consists of 6 apa…
